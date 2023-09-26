Two injured after driver runs red light, collides with MBTA Green Line trolley in Brookline

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Two people suffered minor injuries after a vehicle collided with an MBTA Green Line trolley on Monday night.

Transit Police responded to the intersection of Beacon Street and St. Paul Street around 7 p.m. after reports of a vehicle and Cleveland Circle-bound MBTA Green Line C Branch train crash in Brookline.

The MBTA trolley had the right away and was heading outbound on Beacon Street when a vehicle traveling in the same direction, against the light suddenly turned left into the trolley, according to police.

Police say two people suffered minor injuries.

A photo posted to social media showed the vehicle on the right side of the trolley, which appeared to be heading through the intersection.

Car vs MBTA Green Line Trolly in Brookline (Larissa Doroshenko)

The section of the Green Line has resumed after shuttle buses replaced service between St. Mary’s St and Coolidge Corner while crews repaired the overhead wire.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and the driver will be cited for the Red Light violation.

No further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group