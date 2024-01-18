Two hospitalized in raging Rockport house fire, officials say

ROCKPORT, Mass. — Crews battled both a blaze and the elements Wednesday night at a fire in Rockport.

Firefighters responding to the area of 74 Phillips Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a house fire found the second floor of the residence fully engulfed in flames, according to Fire Chief Mark Wonson.

Officials say two people were taken to the hospital as a precaution but are expected to be okay.

A third alarm was ordered and mutual aid was called to the scene to help knock the fire down due to the amount of smoke and flames pouring from the building.

Chief Wonson credits the teamwork of the first responders and mutual aid partners, saying in part that it was a few police officers who rescued the two homeowners.

“It was a great group effort by police, fire, and ambulance,” he said. “Police officers did a good job taking [the homeowners] out on arrival. It was very cold and icy, very windy, which makes it hard to work in these conditions.”

Most of the damage was contained to the second floor, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

