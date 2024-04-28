Firefighters battle raging blaze at Randolph apartment complex

RANDOLPH, Mass — Firefighters on the South Shore rushed to help fight a roaring blaze at a Randolph apartment complex Sunday night.

Several crews and trucks could be seen dousing water at an apartment complex at Bridle Path Circle around 7:30 p.m.

Video sent to Boston 25 captured yellow and orange flames bursting from the roof of the building as black smoke filled the air.

As flames continued to burn, to some black and charred holes had already formed in the roof.

Some rooms in the complex were still engulfed in flames shortly before 8:00 p.m.

Residents were held behind yellow caution tape as crews doused the brick building with water.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

