Two facing charges after stabbing in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, NH — Two people are facing charges after a stabbing in Manchester, NH on Sunday morning.

According to police, around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to 335 Rimmon St for a reported stabbing.

The victim told police he had gone to the address after an interaction with someone on an online marketplace.

When he arrived at the address, he encountered three people. He said he was assaulted, threatened, and held against his will.

During the altercation, he was stabbed, and the suspects stole his car.

Officers located the stolen vehicle traveling on Main St near Conant St. Officers were able to stop the vehicle.

Frank Miller, 40, of Manchester, was arrested and charged with Felon in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Kidnapping, Criminal Threatening – Deadly Weapon, Criminal Restraint, Simple Assault, and Resisting Arrest.

Kendra Gokey, 20 of Manchester, was also arrested and charged with First Degree Assault, Criminal Restraint, and Prostitution.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group