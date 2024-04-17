Two Celtics headed to Paris Olympics with Team USA

Two Celtics will trade their green and white jerseys for red, white and blue this summer when they represent Team USA Basketball in the Paris Olympics.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and guard Jrue Holiday will reportedly join the star-studded lineup searching for their 5th straight gold medal.

The Boston teammates will be joined by LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) , Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers.)

Before the Holiday landed in Boston via a trade with the Portland Trailblazers this past summer, Tatum and Holiday teamed up to win gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tatum averaged 15.2 points per game for Team USA in Japan, second behind only Kevin Durant.

If the Celtics make an expected run to the NBA Finals, Tatum and Holiday will have a truncated offseason.

Team USA’s first game will be against Serbia on July 28.

