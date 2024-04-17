Tulip Mania in full bloom in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, Mass. — “This one here is a really bright mix,” said James Hearsum, Director of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society pointing to a flower bed.

A mix of reds, yellows and pink and they all tulips. “They really are the first great set of spring,” said Hearsum. “They pop up as soon as there is a bit of warmth.”

“Tulip mania” is at the Massachusetts Horticultural Society’s Garden at Elm Bank in Wellesley. “It’s spring and we have a mission of helping people have better, happier lives through horticultural,” said Hearsum

Last fall, the society planted 55-thousand tulip bulbs, by hand. They flower over two fields – the display field and the pick-your own field.

“We want to create that memory and that moment of joy particularly with families,” said Hearsum. “Tulip Mania” runs for two weeks with peak blooming sometime next week. Hearsum said, “We want people to see there’s a connection to nature they can have. There is a joyful moment and memory they can make and we ultimately want to inspire them to do this in their own garden on smaller scale.”

The society hopes visitors will leave inspired and be enticed to return to the gardens throughout the year.

After visitors see the display beds of tulips, they can walk through the property to the pick-your field. The society set up the experience, so there are plenty of opportunities for social media photos.

Purchasing tickets in advance is strongly advised. General admission is $19/adults and $10/kids. Children under two are free. Admission includes five pick-your own stems. Additional tulips are $1/stem.

https://shop.masshort.org/products/tulip-mania.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group