Trust receives $2,500 a week for life prize in Mass. State Lottery ticket game

WORCESTER, Mass. — GLF 2025 Trust of Springfield recently recieved $2,500 a week for life prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,500 a Week for Life” game.

The trust, represented by trustee Susan McCoy, elected to take the prize in a one-time payment of $2,000,000 (before taxes).

The winning ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express, 1993 Boston Rd. in Wilbraham.

The store receives a $26,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

