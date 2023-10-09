Trump to campaign in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire on Monday

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second bid for the White House, is scheduled make a campaign stop in Wolfeboro on Monday.

The 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner will be speaking to his supporters at noon at the Kingswood Arts Center on South Main Street.

Trump last visited New Hampshire in August.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group