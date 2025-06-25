Truck fire closes the Leverett Connector overnight

BOSTON — A truck fire temporarily closed the Leverett Connector for hours early Wednesday morning.
Video shared to Boston 25 shows a truck engulfed in flames around 2 a.m.
Boston EMS says they were not called to the scene and did not transport anyone to the hospital.
Another video, around 3 a.m., shows the truck absolutely destroyed by the fire.
Emergency crews left the scene around 5 a.m., and the road is back open.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
