Troopers save choking passenger after panicked driver pulls into their West Roxbury detail

BOSTON — Two Massachusetts State Police troopers are credited with saving a person who was choking on Monday morning.

A State Police spokesperson says Troopers Freeman and Welsh were working a paid detail on the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury when a distressed driver pulled over to alert them their passenger was choking.

The duo quickly removed the passenger from the car and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

The object was successfully dislodged from the passenger’s throat.

“Thanks to their swift actions and reliance on their training, a life was saved!” State Police wrote in a social media post.

