Trio of Bruins legends reunite at Kowloon restaurant

SAUGUS, Mass — Days after the Boston Bruins held a reunion for the ages at the TD Garden, a trio of legendary blue-liners regrouped at a smaller, but no less fabled venue.

On Friday, Kowloon owner Andy Wong shared a photo of Bruins legends Ray Bourque, Bobby Orr and Brad Park dining it at the iconic Saugus eatery.

“Absolutely honored. Great time at Kowloon. What a week it’s been!” Andy wrote on social media.

Bourque, Orr and Park have a combined 33 All-Star appearances in 36 combined years in a Bruins uniform. While Orr and Bourque never shared the ice together, Park landed in Boston for the tail end of Orr’s Big Bad Bruins era before spending five years as a mentor and teammate of a young Bourque.

Absolutely honored. Great time at Kowloon. What a week it's been! pic.twitter.com/Vd2kmnBcYY — Andy Wong (@AndyJ_Wong) October 13, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group