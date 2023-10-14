Local

Trio of Bruins legends reunite at Kowloon restaurant

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Trio of Bruins legends reunite at Kowloon restaurant (Andy Wong)

SAUGUS, Mass — Days after the Boston Bruins held a reunion for the ages at the TD Garden, a trio of legendary blue-liners regrouped at a smaller, but no less fabled venue.

On Friday, Kowloon owner Andy Wong shared a photo of Bruins legends Ray Bourque, Bobby Orr and Brad Park dining it at the iconic Saugus eatery.

“Absolutely honored. Great time at Kowloon. What a week it’s been!” Andy wrote on social media.

Bourque, Orr and Park have a combined 33 All-Star appearances in 36 combined years in a Bruins uniform. While Orr and Bourque never shared the ice together, Park landed in Boston for the tail end of Orr’s Big Bad Bruins era before spending five years as a mentor and teammate of a young Bourque.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

