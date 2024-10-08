Trick or Treat?: Hull police offering safety tips ahead of Halloween

HULL, Mass. — Halloween is right around the corner, and the Hull police department is offering tips to help kids and families stay safe as they celebrate.

The official trick-or-treating hours for Hull are 4-8 p.m.

“We hope that everyone has a safe and happy Halloween,” Chief Dunn said. “To accomplish this, it’s imperative that families and children adhere to safety guidelines. From wearing appropriate attire to checking your children’s candy to driving safely, everyone plays a role on this holiday.”

Hull police are offering the following tips:

Costume Safety:

All costumes, wigs, and accessories should be fire-resistant. If you make your costume, use flame-resistant fabrics such as polyester or nylon.

If children are allowed out after dark, they should fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags or be given flashlights or glow sticks.

When buying Halloween makeup, ensure it is nontoxic and always test it 24-48 hours in advance in a small area first. If a rash, redness, swelling, or other signs of irritation develop where the makeup was applied, that’s a sign of a possible allergy.

Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation.

Don’t decorate your face with things not intended for your skin.

Don’t wear decorative or colored contact lenses that appear to change how your eyes look due to the risk of eye injury unless you have seen an eye care professional for a proper fitting and have been given instructions for how to use the lenses.

According to the National Safety Council, children are more than twice as likely to be struck by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Trick-or-Treating Safety:

A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds.

If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable for you.

Agree on a specific time children should return home.

Teach your children never to enter a stranger’s home or car.

Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends.

Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home.

Children and adults are reminded to put electronic devices down, keep their heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

Driving Safety:

On Halloween, there will likely be more pedestrians on the roads and in places where they are not expected. Slower speeds save lives. Continue to scan the road in areas where they are likely to be or where sight distances are limited.

Be alert for pedestrians who may emerge from between parked cars or behind shrubbery. Stop and wait for them to pass.

Don’t drive distracted. Keep your eyes on the road, your mind on driving and your hands on the wheel.

Don’t drive impaired. Designate a sober driver or use a taxi or rideshare service. Contact law enforcement if you see a potentially impaired driver on the road.

Remember that social host liability laws may hold you responsible for parties where underage people drink, regardless of who furnishes the alcohol. You could be held legally accountable for your guests’ behavior after they leave.

Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.

