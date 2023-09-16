Tree falls onto Cohasset Police cruiser, police say officer is ‘OK’

COHASSET, Mass. — Authorities closed off an area near South Main Street and River Road after a tree fell onto a police cruiser, crushing the vehicle, police said Saturday.

“Tree crushed Cohasset Police car. Officer ok. More to follow,” police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 1:41 p.m.

Tree crushes Cohasset Police cruiser (Cohasset Police)

Police shared two photographs of a large tree on top of the cruiser, which has a cracked windshield. The cruiser is on the side of the road.

It was immediately unclear if the officer was inside the cruiser when the tree fell onto the vehicle, or if the police officer was treated for any injuries following the incident.

A police dispatcher told Boston 25 to call back later Saturday afternoon for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

