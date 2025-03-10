Tree falls down on 12-year-old boy, suffers multiple life-threatening injuries

BOSCAWEN, N.H. — A 12-year-old boy suffered multiple life-threatening injuries after a tree fell on top of him.

The Boscawen Fire Department, alongside their town’s ambulance service, Penacook Rescue, were dispatched to reports of a tree down on top of an unconscious 12-year-old.

Penacook Rescue and Boscawen police arrived on the scene, where they found a large tree on top of the child, who was semi-conscious.

Due to the size of the tree, mutual aid from the City of Concord was called in, with Boscawen Fire arriving shortly after.

The tree was lifted using a hydraulic rescue spreader and cribbing.

Penacook Rescue and members of the Concord Fire Department transported the child to Concord Hospital, where he was later transported to Boston Children’s Hospital.

The child has suffered multiple life-threatening injuries, while his mother has said that he has made some purposeful communications with her.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

