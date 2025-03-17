Local

Tree crashes onto car in Shrewsbury during storm

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A tree crashed onto a car in Shrewsbury during an overnight storm.

According to the Shrewsbury Fire Department, firefighters responded to the scene of a vehicle accident on Oak Street. The vehicle was struck by a fallen tree while traveling.

There were no injuries reported to the occupant of the vehicle.

The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

