Treasures from the collection of trailblazing journalist Barbara Walters on display in Boston

BOSTON — Treasures from the collection of trailblazing journalist Barbara Walters are headed to Boston for viewing before an auction in New York.

‘The Estate of Barbara Walters: American Icon’ is an event that will give collectors the chance to snag over 300 items owned by the icon.

Before the items head to New York, visitors will be able to view her items in Walters’ hometown of Boston on October 6 at Bonhams Skinner, 63 Park Plaza, Boston.

Included in the collection are a number of important American Art paintings, as well as jewelry, fashion, furniture, decorative items, and cherished personal mementos.

Highlights include:

A 13-carat Diamond Ring by Harry Winston offered for nearly $1 million. This was Barbara Walters’ engagement ring from Merv Adelson.

A collection of American Art from notable artists like John Singer Sargent as well as John Worf and Maurice Brazil Prendergast, both of which depict iconic Boston scenes. Walters was comforted by these paintings that reminded her of her New England roots.

A Belle Époque diamond bow. Barbara consistently wore the large brooch, including to Sir Elton John’s 60th Birthday party held at Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in New York in 2007

“Barbara Walters was a remarkable woman who conquered many milestones throughout her illustrious life,” commented Bruno Vinciguerra, CEO of Bonhams and The Bonhams Network. “We are privileged to present her collection and recognize the immense importance of preserving her legacy, ensuring that her achievements continue to inspire and captivate generations to come.”

Bonhams will also display Walters items in Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Hong Kong ahead of the live auction in New York on November 6.

An online sale, Barbara Walters Online, will run from October 29 through November 7.

Barbara Walters, one of the most famous American broadcast journalists died on December 30th at the age of 93. He cause of death is still not known.

