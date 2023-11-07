Travelers at Logan Airport to be tested for dozens of pathogens as CDC expands disease surveillance

BOSTON — Travelers passing through Boston’s Logan International Airport will be tested for dozens of pathogens, including flu, RSV, and other respiratory viruses, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The CDC introduced the Traveler-based Genomic Surveillance system during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to detect SARS-CoV-2 variants at international airports across the country. In preparation for the winter respiratory season, that system is now expanding as part of a pilot program at four major airports including Logan, where nasal sampling will be used to detect flu A/B, RSV, SARS-CoV-2, and other pathogens.

The voluntary program involves taking nasal samples from international travelers arriving in the United States, with positive samples being sent to the CDC. Additionally, wastewater from certain flights will also be analyzed in an effort to curb the spread of illness this holiday season.

Travelers at Boston’s Logan Airport to be tested for dozens of pathogens as CDC expands surveillance

“The key to it all is that the traveler really provides us with early critical information that can help us find things before they spread in our communities,” Dr. Cindy Friedman, Chief of The Travelers’ Health Branch at CDC told CNN. “It helps public health officials determine what prevention and intervention measures will be needed.”

Pathogen surveillance is also expanding at Washington Dulles International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, and San Francisco International Airport.

For travelers hitting the road this holiday season, Friedman recommended frequent handwashing, no touching of the face, and the use of sanitizer when soap and water aren’t available to prevent sickness.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group