Transit police arrest man who allegedly pushed elderly woman onto tracks at North Station

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Transit Police have located the individual who allegedly pushed an elderly woman onto the train tracks at North Station on Thursday night.

50-year-old Nyleamah Kinsey was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a person over 60-years-old.

According to police, they believe Kinsey is a homeless individual who often frequents the area.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

