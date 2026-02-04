Trailer stolen from Costco in Everett last tracked in New Jersey, police say

EVERETT, Mass. — A trailer full of goods was allegedly stolen from a Costco in Massachusetts early Wednesday morning and is now hundreds of miles away in New Jersey.

Police were called to the Costco Wholesale location on Mystic View Road in Everett on Wednesday morning and were told that a trailer with product in it had been stolen around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the trailer’s GPS had last pinged in New Jersey.

No other information, including what exactly was in the trailer, has been released at this time.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Cotsco for more information.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group