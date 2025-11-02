Traffic Alert: Hours-long closure expected on I-95 in Salisbury due to a crash

SALISBURY, Mass. — An hours-long closure is expected on I-95 in Salisbury due to a crash.

According to MassDOT, I-95 southbound is currently closed at mile marker 90 due to an earlier crash with utility damage.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

This closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real‑time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

