Track issue to blame for Blue Line shutdown during morning commute, MBTA says

BOSTON — A track issue is to blame for an hourslong shutdown of the Blue Line during the Friday morning commute, according to the MBTA.

The T said a track switch issue just outside Maverick Station led to shuttle buses replacing trains between Wonderland station in Revere and Government Center station in Boston from about 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

A track crossover is used to switch the train from the eastbound side of the track to the westbound track, and the T discovered that it was misaligned, Boston 25 learned.

There was also no train service between Bowdoin station and Government Center amid the issue.

MBTA personnel were called to the scene of the issue and worked to resolve the problem, officials said.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Blue Line Update: Regular Train service has resumed between Bowdoin and Maverick.



Shuttle Buses will continue to operate, as planned, between Maverick and Wonderland due to track work. https://t.co/RxGyGN34aR — MBTA (@MBTA) April 19, 2024

Blue Line Update: Shuttles continue to replace service between Wonderland and Government Center. Personnel are on-scene working to restore service.



Use the SL3 Bus between Airport & South Station.



Use East Boston Ferry between Lewis Mall Wharf & Long Wharf. https://t.co/9jjbVLTiOL — MBTA (@MBTA) April 19, 2024

Good morning, There is no train service between Bowdoin and Government Center. The Stations are roughly a 4 minute walk apart. Please see Station Officials at Government Center if you need assistance. — MBTA (@MBTA) April 19, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

