TPS set to expire for Haitian immigrants on Tuesday, democratic leaders call for extension

BOSTON — Temporary protected status for Haitian immigrants is set to expire on Tuesday. Thousands of people across the state will be at risk of deportation.

Members of the Haitian community and democratic leaders are calling for an extension while the administration says, ‘temporary means temporary.’

Advocate and business owner Marvin Mathlier says the call to extend TPS for Haitian holders, goes beyond the fight to stay in the US, he says it would have a major ripple effect on the state’s economy

“We’re already going through job shortages, whether it’s through the healthcare system, whether through transportation right and a lot of these holders, they are doing those specific jobs,” said Mathlier.

Executive Director at the Association for Haitian Women, Carline Desiree, says the organization has worked with TPS holders who arrived to the United States over a decade ago. Desiree says the expiration of their protective status comes with immediate effects.

“I do get emotional because I see it every day, I see people sometimes within 5 to 10 years, they end up doing amazing things to make not only the contribution in terms of working but so many other ways. So when you have hardworking people like that, it’s a huge plus for the United States,” said Desiree.

DHS has previously said that Haiti’s TPS status was granted following an earthquake and that it was never intended to be a de factor amnesty program.

In a letter, Governor Maura Healey and several other state lawmakers urged federal leaders for an extension—citing how nationwide, TPS-eligible Haitians contribute nearly $4.4 billion to the U.S. economy every year.

Boston 25 News reached out to DHS and MASS GOP for comment on these concerns and the looming deadline, we haven’t heard back yet.

