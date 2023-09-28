Topsfield Fair begins Friday with giant pumpkin weigh-off. Here’s what you need to know

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — The crisp fall air has arrived and that means it’s once again time for the Topsfield Fair.

America’s oldest running fair kicks off Friday with an array of festivities, including one of the most popular events -- the 39th annual New England giant pumpkin weigh-off.

In 2022, Jamie Graham, of Tyngsboro, won the giant pumpkin weigh-off with a massive gourd that checked in at a whopping 2,480 pounds.

Other events planned for the first day of the fair include a special opening ceremony and a parade that will travel through the grounds.

Thursday marks the final day to purchase discounted $15 fair tickets. Tickets at the gate will be sold for $20. Ten-ride tickets are $30.

There will be an array of foods available to fairgoers, as well as a beer garden.

Musical performers planned for the fair include Starship, Foghat, The Drifters, Clay Walker, and others.

The fair runs through Monday, Oct. 9.

For more information on daily events, click here.

