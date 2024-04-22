Tom Brady to be roasted in new Netflix special

BOSTON — A new televised special this May will see New England’s Golden Boy put to the flames, metaphorically speaking, in a comedy special, Netflix announced on Monday.
The streaming giant shared a trailer of the upcoming special on X (formerly Twitter). Dubbed “The Greatest Roast of All Time,” Tom Brady will be roasted by “an all-star lineup” of surprise comedians on May 5 at 8 p.m.
“No Brady Rule. No Pads. No Mercy,” the promotion reads.
Kevin Hart will host the special and in the promotional video, the 7-time Super Bowl champion can be heard saying he’s “unroastable.”
Although on X, Brady was singing a different tune.
