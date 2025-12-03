Thresher shark washes ashore in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET, MASS. — A thresher shark became stranded in shallow water on the beaches of Wellfleet yesterday.

According to the New England Coastal Wildlife Alliance, the center received numerous calls yesterday that there was shark that needed help on Mayo Beach.

The New England Coastal Wildlife Alliance rushed to the beach to try and save the shark, but unfortunately it did not make it.

A necropsy will be done on the shark to determine the cause of death.

According to the nonprofit, it’s not unusual for thresher sharks to end up in New England in the fall as they are trying to navigate to warmer waters to the south.

Like many marine animals, the shark took a wrong turn and unfortunately ended up in Wellfleet’s inner harbor.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group