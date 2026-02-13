Three people were hospitalized after a wild crash in front of the entrance to Curry College on Friday.

The crash happened just before noon at the Bill Hill Avenue entrance to Curry College.

The crash caused one car to roll over and the other car to land on top of it.

Three people hospitalized after wild crash in front of Curry College

Milton police say the crash happened as one car was trying to turn left into their campus.

Three people were taken to the hospital, including one student.

The southbound lane of Blue Hill Avenue was shut down for an extended period of time.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group