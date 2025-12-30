Three people facing charges after alleged robbery in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — Three people are facing charges in connection with an alleged robbery that happened late last month in Milford.

Investigators released surveillance video on Monday that they say shows the suspects chasing a man through the area.

According to police, the footage captures the moment one of the suspects begins attacking the victim.

The incident happened on November 29th, near East Main Street and Middleton Street.

Police say the 21‑year‑old victim reported being struck in the face with a glass bottle during the attack.

All three suspects are now facing assault and battery charges as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

