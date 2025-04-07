Three more Mass. colleges say students had visas revoked by feds with little explanation

BOSTON — Three more colleges in the Boston area confirmed on Monday afternoon several of their students had their visas revoked by the federal government.

The three colleges, Emerson College, Berklee College of Music, and Boston University, join a growing list of Massachusetts schools where international students have had their student status abruptly revoked.

“The federal government has not explained the reasoning behind these terminations,” a Berklee College of Music spokesperson said after three international students had their visas terminated. The spokesperson also claims the federal government didn’t notify the school in advance of the visa terminations.

A spokesperson from Emerson College says one of their international students had their student status revoked by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

“We are working closely with the affected student, who has requested that our community respect their privacy, to provide support during this difficult time,” President Jay Bernhardt wrote in a letter to the Emerson community. “It is important to note that we have no reason to believe that this student was targeted for protest-related activity. We ask for your patience and understanding in the days ahead as we actively manage these challenges while maintaining our unwavering commitment to remaining an inclusive and caring community.”

Boston University confirms they’ve had “some cases of SEVIS termination,” although they didn’t say how many.

“The University immediately notified the affected students, answered their preliminary questions, and provided them with sources to find appropriate immigration counsel,” a BU spokesperson said.

The move comes amid the Trump Administration’s crackdown on immigration.

