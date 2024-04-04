Three Massachusetts junior golfers heading to Augusta for the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals

DEDHAM, Mass. — On Sunday, April 7 the 10th annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will once again be played at Augusta National Golf Club. In the field will be 80 junior golfers

Ages (7-15) representing 31 US states, one Canadian province and Australia. Among those 80 qualifiers, there are three finalists from Massachusetts.

15-year-old Champa Visetsin from Sudbury, 11-year-old Callen Cronin from Haverhill, and 10-year-old Aarya Tsarong from Newton.

Recently, Boston 25 Sports Director Butch Stearns spoke with all three junior golfers about the chance of a lifetime as they get to compete in this national competition on the same course that the best golfers in the world will compete on the following weekend at the 88th Masters’ Golf Tournament.

This is the third year that Champa will be competing in this competition and she still gets goosebumps thinking about Augusta.

“Augusta is everything you imagine it is,” says Champa. “It’s so beautiful. Everything there is so perfectly maintained. It’s an honor to play on such a prestigious course.”

Callen and Aarya are playing in this competition for the very first time. “I think it’s going to be very nerve-racking playing on that course,” says Callen. “The best players in the world have played there. I’m looking forward to competing at this level.”

9-year-old Aarya has been playing golf since she was 6 years old. She qualified for this competition by playing well at TPC Boston in Norton, MA last summer.

“I’m really excited and proud,” says Aarya. “I’m proud I’m going to Augusta. It’s been my dream and I’ve achieved my goal.”

The 2024 Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals will take place on Sunday, April 7, and will air live on the Golf Channel.

