Three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in South Middleboro

Three people were hospitalized after a serious crash in South Middleboro on Monday morning.

The crash occurred in the area of Highland and Spruce Street shortly before 11:00 a.m.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two heavily damaged vehicles, with one person inside one vehicle and two inside another.

Middleboro police and fire say all three of the people involved in the crash suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive.

One person had to be flown to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment, while the other two were taken by ambulance.

Middleboro police continue to investigate the crash.

