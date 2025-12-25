Three displaced after house fire in Dorchester

BOSTON — Three people were displaced after a house fire in Dorchester earlier this morning.

According to officials, the Boston Fire Department responded to the scene around 8 a.m. to 699 Washington Street to heavy fire showing.

The fire was knocked down quickly, and there were no injuries reported.

The Boston Fire Department said damages are estimated to be around $950,000.

Fire companies arrived to 699 Washington St. , a 21/2 story wood frame home with fire showing. A 2nd alarm was struck shortly after. All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/41KeNwA0tS — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 25, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

