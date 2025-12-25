Local

Three displaced after house fire in Dorchester

By Isabella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Three people were displaced after a house fire in Dorchester earlier this morning.

According to officials, the Boston Fire Department responded to the scene around 8 a.m. to 699 Washington Street to heavy fire showing.

The fire was knocked down quickly, and there were no injuries reported.

The Boston Fire Department said damages are estimated to be around $950,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

