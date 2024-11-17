Three-alarm blaze in Wakefield prompts multiple fire crews to respond

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — On Sunday, Wakefield Fire Department responded to a structure fire that upgraded to a three-alarm response, prompting multiple fire crews to assist.

Crews were dispatched at approximately 12:47 p.m. to 8 Wakefield Avenue to heavy smoke in the back-right corner of the building. Firefighters swiftly evacuated the building after noticing that fire alarms were not going off.

Crews began to notice that the fire was spreading rapidly to the walls and up to the roof. Firefighters began to quickly open up the area to take down the fire in those areas. Crews realized the extent of getting to the fire-affected areas and issued a second-alarm response for additional support. A third-alarm response was issued shortly thereafter for even more mutual aid.

11 total companies were called on to assist Wakefield Fire Department, including Melrose, Reading, Stoneham, North Reading, Woburn, Saugus, Middleton, and Lynnfield. Firefighters from Malden and Wilmington watched over the station, and Cataldo ambulance was at the scene to provide medical attention if needed.

Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan thanked all mutual aid companies, stating, “I want to thank all the mutual aid companies who responded and assisted during this challenging fire. Their teamwork played a crucial role in containing the fire and preventing further damage. This could have been much worse if the fire had not been knocked down so quickly.”

The fire damage to the building was able to be limited and unfortunately displaced a total of 12 residents. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

