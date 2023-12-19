Thousands continue to clean up, wait for power to be restored along the South Shor

SCITUATE, Mass. — Along the South Shore, they are still struggling with the powerful mid-December storm that knocked down power lines, leaving more than 90% of homes without power.

On Monday a huge tree fell across First Parish Road and narrowly missed a home. But its trunk caught utility lines and cut off power to the neighborhood.

The street remains closed nearly 24 hours after the storm as utility crews continue to work.

It’ll be Thursday before power is restored to everyone in Scituate, but the Town Administrator says progress is being made.

“Most of the trees are off the wires, they’re putting them back up, this is the last big blockage that we have,” said Scituate Town Administrator James Boudreau.

In Hanover, this powerful storm caused a 125 feet tree to crash into a home on Hillside Drive devastating the family who lives there.

Everything changed for John and Liz Downs at about 7 a.m. on Monday after the huge tree from their side yard toppled right on top of their house.

From the inside damage, you can see how the tree smashed through the kitchen ceiling, right where John, Liz, and their kids usually sit in the morning.

But as fate would have it, everyone was out of the house. And on Tuesday, six days before Christmas, this family is still grateful

“All that matters is that everyone is safe. That’s all that matters everything else is irrelevant,” homeowner John Downs told Boston 25 News.

“It’s certainly inconvenient but we are not going to let it ruin our Christmas. We’re going to open gifts, we’re going to celebrate with family and friends,” Liz Downs added.

John and Liz Downs Hanover home destroyed after tree crashed onto roof during Monday's storm

