Things to do in Massachusetts this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend, Boston 25 has a few ideas.

Salem’s So Sweet Festival

The City of Salem is swapping spooky for sweet this weekend, for the Salem’s So Sweet Festival! Beginning Friday night and lasting through Sunday, you can visit local businesses downtown serving up sweet treats and deals, and check out over 25 ice sculptures which will be illuminated Friday and Saturday nights.

Lunar New Year Lantern Walk at World’s End

If you want to stick with the outdoors on this beautiful warm weekend, how about a Lunar New Year hike at World’s End in Hingham? You’ll start with hot chocolate as you decorate a luminary and write down wishes for the new year. Then you’ll walk along a candle-lit path to place your luminary. This trustee’s event does require you to register and pay in advance. There are three times to choose from on Saturday night.

“I Heart Science”

If you’d rather let your inner scientist loose this saturday, head over to Cambridge for the “I Heart Science” event at the Harvard Museum of natural history. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., you can meet professional scientists and talk to them about anything from fossils to building telescopes, while enjoying lots of hands-on activities and experiments. Regular museum admission gets you into this event.



