Things to do in Massachusetts this weekend

Lego Maritime Festival

Calling all builders! If you love all things Lego, head to the USS Constitution Museum for the annual Lego Maritime Festival and competition! This event is already underway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday. You can go for inspiration or even showcase your creative constructions by submitting your best work in person or virtually to the competition.

Disney on Ice

No competition nearby at the TD Garden, just pure Disney magic! Whether you’re stepping into the unknown or seeing all the characters you know and love. Disney on Ice Magic in the Stars is underway. If you don’t want to miss it, there are several show times to choose from this weekend.

Maple Sugaring Season

And let’s enjoy the weekend on a sweet note. It’s maple sugaring season! If you’ve always wanted to get an inside look at the process, you can do it for free at Blackstone River Valley Heritage Center in Worcester this Saturday and Sunday.

There’s also the Maple Tap-A-Thon at Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough this Sunday where you can try tapping a tree yourself. Make sure to register in advance at the trustee’s website for that event.

