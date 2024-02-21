Disney on Ice 2024: Everything you need to know

Disney on Ice is back in Boston! The “Magic in the Stars” production will start on February 21 and run through the 25.

Families will be able to glide and dance their way into the worlds of Frozen & Encanto with music and dancing alongside Elsa and Mirabel. Children can enjoy dances from characters such as Buzz and Woody from Toy Story, Aladdin, Tiana, and more.

How long is the show?:

Disney On Ice productions is around two hours long with a 15-20 minute intermission.

How can I buy tickets:

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster using the link here.

Does Disney On Ice feature any special effects during the show?:

The show features many special effects including safe theatrical fog, strobe lights, and dazzling special effects.

What should I wear to the show?:

Disney on Ice suggests you dress comfortably. Practical shoes are recommended to safely navigate the layout and steps at the venue. Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. Events are a casual, family-oriented experience. For younger guests, costumes may be worn but must follow the following guidelines.

Bag Policy:

No bags larger than 4in x 6in x 1.5in will be permitted into TD Garden.

All permitted bags are subject to visual or x-ray screening upon entry.

Backpacks and oversized bags are NOT permitted.

Guests with non-complying bags can store their items for a $15 fee at The Mobile Locker Company located on Legends Way. The Mobile Locker Company will be available for all events 2 hours prior to the event’s start time and close 1.5 hours after the event concludes. Items must be retrieved from The Mobile Locker Company on the same day.

Medical and diaper bags that exceed 6″x4″x1.5″are permitted. All guests entering with medical or diaper bags are subject to x-ray screening upon entry.

Tickets to the Disney on Ice in Boston can be purchased here.

Disney on Ice will also be coming to Springfield, Mass. at the MassMutual Center from March 14 to the 17. Tickets for those shows can be purchased here.

