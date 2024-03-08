Things to do in Massachusetts this weekend

Mass. — Looking for something to do this weekend? Boston 25 has a few ideas for you.

Yarmouth St. Patrick’s Day

It’s the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day, and if you’re looking to get into the spirit and celebrate all things Irish, head to Yarmouth this Saturday for the Cape Cod parade. It steps off at 11 a.m. and marches two miles on Rt 28.

If you’re already on the Cape, maybe you can also head over to Hyannis for the Cape Cod Irish Festival! There’s live entertainment all weekend from Friday to Saturday.

Worcester St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Worcester will be celebrating Irish heritage too this weekend when the community comes together for the Worcester St. Patrick’s Parade. The parade steps off at noon on Sunday, March 10 from the corner of Park Ave and Mill St., and usually lasts up to two hours.

Boston Princess Expo

If you have a little princess (or prince) looking for something more regal this weekend, maybe the Princess Expo is the perfect place for you. This is happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Carson Place in Boston. There are different packages to choose from. For more information visit the link here.

Kids between the ages of two and 10 may enjoy this the most.

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun!

