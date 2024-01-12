Things to do in the Massachusetts area this weekend

Mass. — The weekend is here! And if you’re looking for something to do, we have a few suggestions.

New England Boat Show

Does this winter weather have you dreaming of summer days on the sea? Escape the cold for a few hours at the New England Boat Show! The show is already underway and runs through Sunday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Visit the website to check out the daily offerings, hours, and pricing

Wenham Museum Model Train Layout

If you love trains, this is the event for you. Head to the Wenham Museum this weekend to check out a model train layout in the museum’s Burnham Hall. This display is included in your admission to the museum so you can check out the rest of the museum on your trip.

Martin Luther King Weekend

And with many people off from work and school on Monday, there are a few free things to do. ICA, the Museum of Fine Arts, The Stone Zoo, and Franklin Park Zoo are all offering free admission on Monday for Martin Luther King Day. You can also skate for free at the Worcester Common Oval on Monday.

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun!

