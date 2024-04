16-year-old arrested after fatal shooting of 14-year-old Worcester boy to appear in juvenile court

WORCESTER, Mass — A 16-year-old teenager is expected to face a judge on Monday after his arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Worcester boy.

The 16-year-old teen, whose name was not released, will be arraigned in Worcester Juvenile Court following the fatal shooting on Friday, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early’s office. The hearing will be closed to the public.

Authorities would not release the charges the 16-year-old is facing.

At around 4:15 p.m. Friday, Worcester Police officers responded to the lower Belmont Street neighborhood for a report of a possible shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found the 14-year-old victim inside an apartment with a serious gunshot wound, police said. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is urged to call Worcester Police detectives at 508-799-8651, send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD, or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police.

