Things to do in Mass. this weekend: Ignite Festival, Wachusett Oktoberfest, Jack-O-Lantern

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are a few standout events happening across the region:

🔥 Ignite Festival – Somerville

📍 Union Square | 🕒 Saturday, 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Experience a global celebration of food and fire at the Ignite Festival. Enjoy cooking demos, food vendors, contests, and free live entertainment—including music, dance, and a fire show.

🍺 Oktoberfest – Princeton

📍 Wachusett Mountain | 🕒 Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate Bavarian culture at Wachusett Oktoberfest. Sip authentic German beer, explore food trucks and a craft fair, and enjoy games. Sky rides are available for an extra fee. Note: No pets allowed.

🎃 Jack-O-Lantern Events – Providence & Mendon

📍 Roger Williams Zoo & Southwick’s Zoo | 🕒 Starting Friday Night

Get into the Halloween spirit with two glowing options:

Both events kick off this weekend and run for several weeks. Check each site for details and ticket info.

Whatever you do this weekend, have fun!

