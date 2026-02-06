These Mass. newborns are rooting for the Patriots ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl

CONCORD, Mass. — Need a lift? Cute baby pics are coming your way.

Babies born this week at Concord’s Emerson Hospital are dressed and ready for Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

The hospital on Thursday shared cute-as-a-button photos of eight newborns.

Their latest attire?

Onesies showing their support for the New England Patriots ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The onesies were “made by a maternity nurse and hats made by Emerson volunteers,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement.

One baby wore a onesie with the words: “My 1st Super bowl” with a football in the middle.

Several newborns wore onesies pledging their love for Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye, with red hearts all around.

“Go Patriots!!” the hospital spokesperson said.

The New England Patriots will square off with the Seattle Seahawks at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

