‘There for everybody’: Plympton family of crane collapse victim remembers son, brother

PLYMPTON, Mass. — The family of Paul Ledwell Jr., a worker killed in the Everett crane collapse just days ago, remembered their loved one exclusively with Boston 25 Monday.

Paul Ledwell Jr. died in a crane collapse accident in Everett Friday afternoon.

He comes from a long line of pile drivers, including his father Paul Ledwell Sr. and younger brother Daniel Ledwell.

“You know, it’s just a terrible thing,” said his father. “Paul was a bright boy, very smart, well educated, devoted father of two boys.”

Paul Ledwell (Paul Ledwell -- Family handout)

He continued, “He always brought a smile, he was mild mannered... There wasn’t a mean bone in the boy... He loved life, fishing. His boys, whatever they wanted to do, he was always there for them. He was always there for everybody.”

He worked with his father and brother at work sites all across the east coast, the family told Boston 25.

“At work, on the job, off the job, just be having the worst day in the world, and talk to him for five minutes -- your day could be changed,” said his brother. "

Both understand and experience the dangers of his job.

“It’s as simple as not looking over your head or aware of what you’re doing,” said his brother. “People get complacent sometimes, and overlook things that shouldn’t be overlooked. It takes a split second.”

Officials said Friday a cable of the crane snapped Friday afternoon.

Daniel Ledwell is a foreman, and said he fears incidents like this everyday for his crew and others.

“There’s certain things you’re supposed to do with these cranes every month, every day,” he said. “[These cranes] are not brand new... I wouldn’t put my guys somewhere I wouldn’t be myself.”

His father finished, “There’s nothing that weights under 100 pounds they pick up. I mean, they’re working like Vikings... It’s a dangerous business and unfortunately he paid the price.”

The family told Boston 25 they are planning ways to honor Paul’s life and legacy following his services.

