'The support they need’: GoFundMe releases webpage for families affected by D.C. Plane crash

BOSTON — Two weeks after the deadly midair collision in D.C., GoFundMe has released a centralized hub dedicated to supporting the families affected by the incident.

Six of the victims aboard the plane were New England natives and had direct ties to The Skating Club of Boston: Coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, figure skaters as 16-year-old Spencer Lane of Barrington, Rhode Island, and 13-year-old Jinna Han, of Mansfield, and their mothers as Christine Lane and Jin Han.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the plane crash near Washington, D.C. At GoFundMe,” said a GoFundMe spokesperson. “We are working around the clock to ensure the community receives the support they need.”

Jinna Han was often described as “a bright young star not only in the world of figure skating but also a ray of sunshine and positivity to all those around her.” Her mother, Jinhee, was a “lovely, gentle spirit who supported her daughter and all the skaters around her with her full heart...”

Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, both former Olympians and World Champions in skating, frequently supported their son, Maxim Naumov, who is also a figure skater.

Spencer Lane was described by his father as “a force of nature.” A determined young man and a phenomenal skater. His mother, Christine, was remembered by her husband as someone who “exuded creativity throughout her life, using her formal graphic design training as a jumping-off point for seemingly endless creative pursuits across areas such as photography, quilting, knitting, and more.”

