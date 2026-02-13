Tewksbury police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash that hospitalized one

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Police in Tewksbury are searching for the driver of a vehicle that caused a person to be hospitalized Thursday night after being involved in a hit and run crash.

Tewksbury police were called to Park Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. for the reported crash

Responding officers found a green Lexus NX350 with damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle had managed to exit the car but was on the ground in pain.

The victim was taken to Lowell General Hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police determined that another vehicle had driven away from the area after crashing into the pedestrian and their vehicle.

Tewksbury Police utilized automated license plate readers to identify a 2016 KIA Sorrento that was driving in the area at the time and determined that the KIA had crashed into the victim before driving away.

Police say the KIA is registered to a Billerica resident. No arrests have been made at this time.

The KIA has been taken into the Tewksbury Police Department.

“We would not have been able to identify the vehicle involved in this incident without the use of automatic plate readers,” said Chief Columbus. “Having access to technology in policing is important, as it can provide new information in investigations that ultimately leads to arrests. In this case, we could identify and possess the vehicle involved within 12 hours of the initial incident.”

