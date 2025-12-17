Teen struck by vehicle in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — The Milford Police Department is investigating after a teen was struck by a vehicle, Tuesday night.

The incident happened near the intersection of Main Street and Water street shortly before 5 p.m., according to Milford Police.

In a video posted by the department, a person can be seen standing in the road as a vehicle approaches. The person appears to attempt to get out of the way prior to being struck, but is unsuccessful. The person ends up on the side of the road following the collision.

When crews arrived on scene, they located an 18-year-old male lying on the ground and complaining of pain in his back and limbs, police say.

The teen was taken to UMASS Memorial Hospital.

“Preliminary information indicates the pedestrian may have been attempting to assist a large box truck that was backing out of a parking lot at the time of the collision,” according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Teen struck by car in Milford Still frame from a video showing the moment before a teen was struck by a vehicle. Credit: Milford Police Department

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

