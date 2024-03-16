Teen hospitalized after shooting near Home Depot in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass — Police are searching for a shooting suspect in Chelsea after a 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital Friday night.

Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton says the 17-year-old male was shot in the back of the Home Depot located in Chelsea Commons around 7:00 p.m.

The teen was transported to Mass General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Houghton says.

According to Houghton, the shooting is not believed to be random.

“Our officers are actively working the area to search for suspects,” Houghton told Boston 25 News.

Police officers could be seen investigating a nearby apartment building on Parkway Court shortly after the shooting took place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

