Teen held without bail for bringing loaded gun to school in Massachusetts, DA says

SALEM, Mass. — A Lynn teenager remained held without bail on Tuesday, accused of bringing a loaded gun to school in December, the district attorney said.

Malachi Wright-Godfrey, 18, was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing during his arraignment Tuesday in Superior Court in Salem, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement.

Lynn Police arrested Wright-Godfrey on Dec. 20 for bringing a loaded weapon to Lynn Classical High School. He was indicted by an Essex County grand jury on Jan. 16.

Wright-Godfrey pleaded not guilty to the felony charges of carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of ammunition without a firearms ID card, assault and battery on a public employee, and carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, Tucker said.

He is due back in court on March 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

