Teamsters, Stop & Shop reach tentative agreement to avoid strikes

FREETOWN, Mass. — Teamsters Local 25 and Stop & Shop announced on Friday they’ve reached a tentative agreement on a new contract for employees at a Massachusetts distribution center, avoiding a strike.

“Stop & Shop tried to strong-arm our members by pushing a nonunion, substandard company health care plan, but our members refused to be intimidated by the company’s corporate threats,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “We fought back against Stop & Shop’s corporate greed and sent a clear message that our members will not be bullied into accepting anything less than what they are worth.”

The tentative agreement is for six years for associates at Stop & Shop’s distribution center in Freetown, according to officials. The pending ratification would save more than 900 union jobs.

“I am thrilled that we were able to work together on a new contract that both provides an outstanding package of wages and benefits to our associates and supports us in our strategy of improving the customer experience by reducing operating costs,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop.

President of Teamsters Local 25 Thomas G. Mari said, “The final agreement not only contained significant increases in wages and working conditions but also provided job security to more than 900 Teamsters for the foreseeable future.”

Elected officials, including Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, also pressured the company to negotiate in good faith and protect these essential jobs.

“I am proud to have stood with the Teamsters to ensure these good-paying union jobs stay in Massachusetts,” Healey said. “Keeping the Freetown distribution center open while securing strong wages and benefits is a win for these workers and our entire state.”

The contract also delivers the largest economic gains ever negotiated for Stop & Shop Teamsters. New hires will receive an 80 percent wage increase over the length of the agreement, while veteran workers will see an over 30 percent raise. In addition, the agreement preserves top-tier Teamsters health care, significantly increases pension contributions, and ensures the long-term operation of the Freetown facility.

“We held Stop & Shop accountable and secured one of the strongest contracts in the supermarket industry,” said Tom Mari, President of Local 25. “I want to thank our members for their strength, our UFCW allies for their unwavering solidarity, and the community for standing with us. This victory shows what happens when workers refuse to back down.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

