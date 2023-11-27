Local

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' movie coming to streaming in December with three bonus songs

Mass. — ‘The Eras Tour’ movie is coming to homes near you soon.

Taylor Swift announced on Monday morning that her concert film for her successful world tour will be available to rent on demand beginning December 13, just in time for her 34th birthday.

“Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home,” Swift wrote on her social media pages.

She continued by saying “Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live” will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13″

The Eras Tour movie set new records for the highest-grossing concert film of all time in the U.S. after just its opening weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

