Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” film hits local theaters

DEDHAM, Mass. — As Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film hit movie theaters Thursday, fans snatched up tickets and sold out cinemas.

The movie, which documents the performer’s unprecedented world tour with footage from her Los Angeles concerts, was expected to be released Friday in 4,000 theatres across the country.

But when Swift authorized the release of the film one day early to meet demand, cinemas including the Dedham Community Theatre adjusted their plans.

“We mobilized, put the team together and have a show tonight at 6 [o’clock],” said Dedham Community Theatre owner Paul McMurtry ahead of the Thursday evening show. “Super excited to be offering this unique cinematic experience.”

Within hours of opening Thursday, the theatre has sold 800 tickets with some weekend shows sold out.

Among those enjoying the film in Dedham Thursday night was a group of self-described “senior Swifties,” including Deb Keegan, who danced to “Shake it Off” with her girlfriends in the back row.

“I’m here with my pickleball buddies,” Keegan said. “We talked about it this morning, and our good friend Mary, she took charge and got down here and got us our tickets.”

For many who weren’t lucky enough to score tickets for the sold-out concert which stopped at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough last summer, the film is the next best thing.

“I didn’t get to go to the concert. I tried, but I was shut out of the tickets for that,” said Anne Katsiroubas before heading into the theatre with her daughter Caroline. “This is the probably going to even be better.”

“I’m so excited,” Caroline Katsiroubas added. “When I woke up to the text message this morning of, ‘I just got tickets. Can anyone go?’, I’m like, ‘Absolutely, I’m in!’”

Lynne and Brian Harrington, whose grandchildren love Swift, have become fans themselves.

“I know the songs. My granddaughter loves it,” Brian Harrington said. “I have one CD in my car over and over… And that’s ‘Red.’”

Alexandra Fitzgibbons, who stepped out to grab refreshments, told Boston 25 News she had seen Taylor Swift in concert but still needed to see the film.

“I think the film is great to see, especially if you were at Gillette very high up,” Fitzgibbons said. “You didn’t get to see the whole sets and screens and everything. So, the film, it feels like you’re right there.”

McMurtry said the film and Taylor Swift mania are a big boost for his small business.

“I’m completely fascinated by it. I’m also grateful,” McMurtry said. “Look, I know that Taylor Swift wants fans to have access and this is her bringing her concert to them in theaters, but it’s also for movie theatres that have been suffering the effects of the pandemic. So, it’s really a gift to all of us in the business.”

